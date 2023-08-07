Real Brokerage (REAX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Real Brokerage to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 126.53%. The business had revenue of $107.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.82 million. On average, analysts expect Real Brokerage to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Real Brokerage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REAX opened at $1.64 on Monday. Real Brokerage has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Real Brokerage

Separately, William Blair began coverage on Real Brokerage in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in Real Brokerage by 56.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 100,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Real Brokerage by 64.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,861 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Real Brokerage in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Real Brokerage in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It offers brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company provides agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run the business. It operates in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada.

Further Reading

