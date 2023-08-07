Redburn Partners Upgrades United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) to Buy

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Redburn Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on UAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Argus boosted their target price on United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on United Airlines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $52.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.04. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 5.24%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

