Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for DuPont de Nemours, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.71 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.60. The consensus estimate for DuPont de Nemours’ current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

DD has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $77.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.04. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.98. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

