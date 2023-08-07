Research Analysts Offer Predictions for STERIS plc’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:STE)

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for STERIS in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $8.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.67. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for STERIS’s current full-year earnings is $8.72 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for STERIS’s FY2025 earnings at $9.92 EPS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. STERIS had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

STERIS Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.60.

NYSE STE opened at $226.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 185.26, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.29.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STERIS news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of STERIS

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 309.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

