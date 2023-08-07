Research Analysts Set Expectations for Aravive, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Aravive in a research note issued on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.27). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aravive’s current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aravive’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Aravive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

Shares of ARAV stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. Aravive has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69. The company has a market cap of $15.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.28.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Aravive had a negative net margin of 1,187.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,865.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARAV. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Aravive by 248.7% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,572,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 3,261,224 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Aravive in the first quarter worth $401,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Aravive during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aravive by 35.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 97,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aravive by 50.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 72,431 shares during the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

