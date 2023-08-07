Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires New Position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. boosted its stake in Kanzhun by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. now owns 5,696,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,039,000 after acquiring an additional 933,452 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kanzhun in the fourth quarter valued at $1,527,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the fourth quarter valued at $721,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kanzhun by 38.6% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 170,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 47,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in Kanzhun in the 4th quarter valued at about $994,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BZ opened at $17.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.67 and a beta of 0.41. Kanzhun Limited has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41.

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $186.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.86 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BZ shares. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Kanzhun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.27.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

