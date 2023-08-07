Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys Shares of 3,445 Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Tecnoglass by 28.5% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 45,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,022 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth $297,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth $14,356,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth $1,250,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $46.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $42.48. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $202.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.86 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 23.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGLS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Tecnoglass from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

