Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,943,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 60,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.70.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $49.21 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.