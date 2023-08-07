Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $259,000 Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Service Co. International Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $4,090,810.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,076,285.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $65.23 on Monday. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.39 and its 200-day moving average is $67.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.40%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

