Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 34.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,418 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 66.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,028 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 267,886 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Archrock by 6.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Archrock during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Archrock during the 1st quarter worth $1,081,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Archrock by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 26,498 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archrock Stock Performance

Shares of AROC opened at $12.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $13.07.

Archrock Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.54%.

AROC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Archrock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Archrock from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Archrock from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Archrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Archrock



Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Articles

