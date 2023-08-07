Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New $231,000 Investment in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $948,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $153,464,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $21,151,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $3,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BFH opened at $40.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average of $33.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $45.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.29.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.07 per share, with a total value of $1,955,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,616,510 shares in the company, valued at $120,352,415.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.07 per share, with a total value of $1,955,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,616,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,352,415.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger H. Ballou purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.78 per share, with a total value of $100,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,698.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 387,600 shares of company stock valued at $10,835,565 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

