Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 604 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.5% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,637,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,402,000 after buying an additional 126,444 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 19.6% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 23,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,561,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marcus & Millichap in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marcus & Millichap from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Marcus & Millichap Price Performance

Shares of MMI stock opened at $36.58 on Monday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.49 and a 1 year high of $41.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.88. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 104.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $162.87 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

Marcus & Millichap declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $70.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.86%.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

(Free Report)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.