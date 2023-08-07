Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes $326,000 Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.46.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $291,353.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,255,281.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $291,353.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,255,281.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $351,181.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,738,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,401 shares of company stock valued at $40,331,541 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $537.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $529.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $488.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.92%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.