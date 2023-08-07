Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 145 ($1.86) to GBX 156 ($2.00) in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 160 ($2.05) to GBX 210 ($2.70) in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

RYCEY opened at $2.57 on Monday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the first quarter valued at about $385,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 256.5% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 149,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 107,543 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 52.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Articles

