Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 145 ($1.86) to GBX 156 ($2.00) in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 160 ($2.05) to GBX 210 ($2.70) in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.25.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance
RYCEY opened at $2.57 on Monday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
- Trading Halts Explained
- Euphoria Fades In Nikola, Momentum Shifts, And Bears Loom
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 2 Stocks that Doubled and Tripled EPS Estimates and Soared
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- More Upside for 3 Small-Cap Leaders in the Russell 2000 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.