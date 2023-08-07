Royce & Associates LP Acquires 22,500 Shares of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Free Report) by 73.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in SomaLogic were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLGC. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SomaLogic by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SomaLogic by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in SomaLogic by 24,040.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SomaLogic by 30.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLGC stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73. SomaLogic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $5.15.

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. SomaLogic had a negative net margin of 146.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $20.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for its cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

