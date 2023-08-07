Royce & Associates LP Acquires 8,436 Shares of First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Free Report) by 53.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,307 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in First United were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. rhino investment partners Inc grew its position in First United by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 41,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in First United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First United by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First United by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 332,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in First United by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First United Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FUNC opened at $16.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46. First United Co. has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $20.94.

First United Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. First United’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded First United from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on First United in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

