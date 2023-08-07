Royce & Associates LP Acquires New Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COLB. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 2,330.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on COLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

In other news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $50,024.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at $609,752.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COLB opened at $22.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average is $23.60. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $35.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.12). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $524.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. This is a positive change from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 63.72%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

