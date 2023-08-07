Royce & Associates LP Acquires New Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 26,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 38,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

CPK stock opened at $112.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.70. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $105.79 and a one year high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.56.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.68%.

In related news, COO Jeffery S. Sylvester sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $231,553.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,950.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

About Chesapeake Utilities

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.