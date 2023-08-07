Royce & Associates LP Acquires Shares of 18,534 Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $445,672,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Price Performance

CLW stock opened at $35.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.76. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $46.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Paper

A number of brokerages have commented on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

In other news, VP Rebecca Anne Barckley sold 2,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $82,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,474. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

