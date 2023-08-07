Royce & Associates LP Acquires Shares of 25,000 ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SAA)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SAA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, LTG Capital LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 390,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 stock opened at $23.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83. ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $27.30.

ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

