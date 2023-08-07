Royce & Associates LP Acquires Shares of 44,414 Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 36.5% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 99,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 26,479 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,379,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 552,162 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Cytek Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTKB opened at $9.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.25%. Research analysts forecast that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $164,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,653,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,988,033.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $863,960. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

