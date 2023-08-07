Royce & Associates LP Buys 2,982 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 60.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Buckle were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,598,000 after purchasing an additional 655,866 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Buckle by 3,352.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 576,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,039,000 after buying an additional 559,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,491,000 after purchasing an additional 381,525 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 97.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,918,000 after purchasing an additional 342,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Buckle by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after acquiring an additional 322,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $36.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.13. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.76 and a twelve month high of $50.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.30 million. Buckle had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Buckle’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Buckle in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

