Royce & Associates LP Buys New Stake in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Investors Title by 693.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Title during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 5.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Investors Title by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Investors Title in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Investors Title stock opened at $152.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.79. Investors Title has a 12-month low of $125.80 and a 12-month high of $168.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.86.

Investors Title Announces Dividend

Investors Title ( NASDAQ:ITIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Investors Title’s payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Investors Title from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

