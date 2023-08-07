Royce & Associates LP Buys Shares of 11,217 PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 471.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $123,000. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,384,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,704,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,093 shares of company stock worth $45,205. Company insiders own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %

PCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

NASDAQ PCB opened at $16.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.86%.

PCB Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.