Royce & Associates LP Buys Shares of 359,698 Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 359,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,236,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,566,000 after acquiring an additional 24,078 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 37.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,579,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 703,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 60,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 16.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 89,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Casa Systems Stock Up 3.9 %

Casa Systems stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems ( NASDAQ:CASA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 154.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.