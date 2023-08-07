Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Albany International were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Albany International by 5,237.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Albany International by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 971 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International Stock Performance

Albany International stock opened at $95.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.62 and a 200-day moving average of $94.29. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $76.97 and a 52 week high of $115.39.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $274.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.56 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Albany International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.