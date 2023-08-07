Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 242,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,550 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Gaia were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 879,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 80,598 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaia in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gaia by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gaia in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Gaia Stock Up 2.6 %

Gaia Company Profile

GAIA opened at $2.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78. Gaia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.



Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

