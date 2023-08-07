Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stock Position in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) by 65.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Enfusion were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after buying an additional 115,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enfusion by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,342,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,079,000 after acquiring an additional 49,953 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Enfusion by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,210,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 533,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Enfusion by 1,435.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 713,201 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 31,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enfusion

In related news, CTO Dan Groman sold 15,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $125,500.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 79,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,607.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Tarek Hammoud sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $10,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,130.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Dan Groman sold 15,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $125,500.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 79,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,607.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,022,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,903,699. Insiders own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENFN opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. Enfusion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $16.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $40.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.99 million. Enfusion had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 2.81%. Research analysts expect that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Enfusion from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enfusion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

