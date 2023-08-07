Royce & Associates LP Decreases Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 88.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87,981 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,117,000 after buying an additional 182,687 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,124,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,009,000 after acquiring an additional 29,827 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $49.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.17. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.92.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 20.38%.

In other news, insider Meghan Marie Elliott sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,144.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jane Marie Boyce sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total value of $687,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,234.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Meghan Marie Elliott sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,727 shares of company stock valued at $934,648. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

