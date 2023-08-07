Royce & Associates LP Has $340,000 Stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 23,455 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 456.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 208,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $4,126,624.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,824.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $222,659.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 208,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $4,126,624.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,824.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,782 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

GIII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.14.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $20.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $951.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.23. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $25.23.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $606.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.33 million. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

