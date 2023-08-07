Royce & Associates LP Has $455,000 Stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 25.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers bought 43,000 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.70 per share, with a total value of $1,019,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,769,782.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $31.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average of $32.01. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.46 million. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLCE. B. Riley began coverage on Children’s Place in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

