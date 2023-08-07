Royce & Associates LP Has $557,000 Stock Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OXM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.50.

Insider Activity

Oxford Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total value of $103,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,007.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total value of $103,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,007.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $97,154.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,652.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $105.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.06. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $123.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.04. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

About Oxford Industries

(Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.