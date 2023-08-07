Royce & Associates LP Has $700,000 Stock Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 134.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,300 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,195 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in First BanCorp. by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised First BanCorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

NYSE:FBP opened at $15.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

