Royce & Associates LP Increases Stock Holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in WideOpenWest by 85.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Price Performance

Shares of WOW stock opened at $8.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.72. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $20.96.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.54). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

