Royce & Associates LP Invests $185,000 in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth $18,210,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter valued at $5,567,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,026,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter worth about $4,921,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter worth about $4,303,000. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

F&G Annuities & Life Trading Up 2.8 %

FG opened at $27.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average is $20.73. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on F&G Annuities & Life from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements.

