Royce & Associates LP Invests $189,000 in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sinclair by 1,068.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,947 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Sinclair by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,339,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,313,000 after acquiring an additional 501,967 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sinclair by 359.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,332,000 after acquiring an additional 484,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sinclair by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 269,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,742,000. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sinclair alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sinclair in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Sinclair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sinclair from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

Sinclair Price Performance

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $14.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company has a market cap of $895.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.41. Sinclair, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $25.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.19%.

About Sinclair

(Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.