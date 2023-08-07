Royce & Associates LP Invests $257,000 in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,746 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Gogo by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Gogo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 41.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Gogo by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Gogo by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gogo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Gogo Trading Up 2.3 %

Gogo Profile

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $15.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.44. Gogo Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

