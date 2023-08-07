Royce & Associates LP Invests $349,000 in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth $34,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,575.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,053,233. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 1.4 %

SMG stock opened at $55.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $88.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.93.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.24). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 91.85% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.