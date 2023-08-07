Royce & Associates LP Lowers Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in CorVel were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in CorVel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CorVel during the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 42,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

CRVL stock opened at $213.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 1.04. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $135.81 and a one year high of $221.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.75.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The company had revenue of $185.44 million during the quarter.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.24, for a total transaction of $430,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 365,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,677,538.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.10, for a total value of $535,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $114,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.24, for a total transaction of $430,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 365,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,677,538.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $1,268,060. Insiders own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of services to employers and payors in the risk management and insurance services arenas, including workers’ compensation, general liability, auto liability, and hospital bill auditing and payment integrity. It operates through the Patient Management Services and Network Solutions Services segments.

