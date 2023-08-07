Royce & Associates LP Lowers Stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,755 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 87.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $552.24 million, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $81.45 million for the quarter.

In related news, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 12,307 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $196,419.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,298.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 12,307 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $196,419.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,298.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Daunt sold 25,822 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $390,170.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,948.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,553 shares of company stock worth $765,488 over the last three months. 30.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

