Royce & Associates LP Lowers Stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,481 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in PROG were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRG shares. Loop Capital cut shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PROG from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of PRG opened at $38.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.62. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $44.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.11.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

