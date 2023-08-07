Royce & Associates LP Makes New Investment in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 71,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EB. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 18,765.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Eventbrite from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Eventbrite Price Performance

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $11.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Eventbrite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 2.63.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 19.89% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Eventbrite

In other news, General Counsel Julia D. Taylor sold 36,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $253,309.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 191,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,263. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite

(Free Report)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.