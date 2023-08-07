Royce & Associates LP Makes New Investment in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Hilton Grand Vacations

In related news, insider Carlos Hernandez sold 5,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $283,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $547,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $44.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 2.02. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.87 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

