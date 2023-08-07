Royce & Associates LP Makes New Investment in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OEC. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Orion by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Orion by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Orion by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Orion in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Orion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Orion from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Orion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $20.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average of $23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Orion S.A. has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $26.91.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Orion had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The business had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orion S.A. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.19%.

Orion Profile

(Free Report)

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.