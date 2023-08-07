Royce & Associates LP Purchases 4,100 Shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Caribou Biosciences were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRBU. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 950.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,843,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 200.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,395,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 88.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,319,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 118.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,001,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,038 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 2,754.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 497,692 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caribou Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Caribou Biosciences stock opened at $6.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $13.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caribou Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CRBU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.02. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 737.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.99%. The company had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRBU. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caribou Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

