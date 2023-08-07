Royce & Associates LP Raises Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 94.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

NYSE:FCF opened at $14.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $155.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.91 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

