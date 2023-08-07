Royce & Associates LP Reduces Position in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) by 79.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,306 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Bioventus were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bioventus by 123.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bioventus by 15.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bioventus by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 235,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BVS opened at $3.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57. Bioventus Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $9.24.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 55.77%. The business had revenue of $119.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bioventus Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John A. Bartholdson purchased 1,136,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,205,149.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,730,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,467.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John A. Bartholdson acquired 1,136,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,205,149.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,730,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,467.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Bartholdson bought 181,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $589,505.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,546,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,211,654.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,062,020 shares of company stock worth $4,731,151 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

