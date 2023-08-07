Royce & Associates LP Reduces Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 30.5% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 198.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 26,352 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 147.7% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 17,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 0.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.43.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

Raymond James Stock Down 1.7 %

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Raymond James news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $409,527.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James stock opened at $107.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.21%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

