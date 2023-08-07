Royce & Associates LP Reduces Stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 96.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,120 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 97.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,134,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,468,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 19.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,953,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,091,000 after buying an additional 1,809,275 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,408,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,962,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,529 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $17.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.36. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $30.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. 500.com reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

(Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Featured Stories

