Royce & Associates LP Sells 11,520 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,520 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth about $5,195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at $5,872,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth about $2,096,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Sleep Number by 601.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 85,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 73,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,595,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sleep Number from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Sleep Number Price Performance

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $28.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.56 million, a PE ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 1.96. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $50.61.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Sleep Number had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Climate 360 brands.

